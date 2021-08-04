MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI opened at $619.07 on Tuesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $621.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

