AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO stock opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.