AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.