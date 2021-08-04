Quanta Services (PWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.120-4.570 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.12-4.57 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quanta Services stock opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Cowen began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

