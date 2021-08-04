Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $197.71 million, a P/E ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

