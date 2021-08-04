AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vishay Precision Group worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 80,675 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 57,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

