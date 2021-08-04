Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MDRX opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

