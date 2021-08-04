AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 40,361 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of CXP opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

