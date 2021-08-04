Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nielsen by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 851,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after buying an additional 721,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after buying an additional 444,960 shares during the period. S&T Bank increased its stake in Nielsen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 34,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nielsen by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

Nielsen stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

