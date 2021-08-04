Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Novavax were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $188.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,827 shares of company stock worth $16,558,933. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

