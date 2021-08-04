Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $147.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,452.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

