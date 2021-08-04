Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,867 shares of company stock worth $990,215. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.90.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

