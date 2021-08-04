ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of ADTRAN worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

