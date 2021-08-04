Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPXWF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. iA Financial lowered Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.89. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

