Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.69.

CURLF stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

