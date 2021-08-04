Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FINMY opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.69.
Leonardo Company Profile
