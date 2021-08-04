EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQBBF. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.