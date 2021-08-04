Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVDCF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $13.30 target price on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

