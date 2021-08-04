Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLNCY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Glencore has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.