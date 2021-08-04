Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Informa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Informa stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Informa has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

