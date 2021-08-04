$8.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.10 and the highest is $8.24. Lam Research posted earnings of $5.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $33.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $33.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $36.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.91 to $37.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $645.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.26. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. FIL Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

