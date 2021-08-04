Head to Head Analysis: Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) & BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aisin and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin 3.05% 6.88% 2.85% BB Seguridade Participações 75.06% 62.67% 35.76%

Aisin has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Aisin pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Aisin pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aisin and BB Seguridade Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin $33.26 billion 0.36 $993.01 million $3.70 11.12 BB Seguridade Participações $996.27 million 8.43 $747.05 million N/A N/A

Aisin has higher revenue and earnings than BB Seguridade Participações.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aisin and BB Seguridade Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin 0 0 0 0 N/A BB Seguridade Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats Aisin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENEÂ·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air-conditioners; warm water shower-toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multi-functional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental plans and capitalization plans, and reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of casualty insurance, life and capitalization insurance, pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

