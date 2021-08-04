Contrasting IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IHS Markit and KnowBe4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.29 billion 10.96 $870.70 million $2.32 50.82 KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than KnowBe4.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IHS Markit and KnowBe4, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 0 6 4 0 2.40 KnowBe4 0 4 9 0 2.69

IHS Markit currently has a consensus price target of $108.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.76%. KnowBe4 has a consensus price target of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. Given KnowBe4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KnowBe4 is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 13.89% 11.69% 6.19% KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IHS Markit beats KnowBe4 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis; sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; performance measurement and marketing tools for carmakers, dealers, and agencies; predictive analytics and marketing automation software; and critical information for used car dealers and their customers in the used car buying process. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, and monthly import and export statistics. The company's Resources segment provides upstream services, including technical information, analytical tools, and market forecasting and consulting for the upstream industry; and downstream information, such as market forecasting, midstream market analysis and supply chain data, refining and marketing economics, and oil product pricing information for the chemical, refined products, agriculture, and power industries. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; economic and risk data and analytics, forecasts, and scenario tools; and performance and cost benchmarking analysis for technology, media, and telecom industry. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business. It also offers phishing test tools that help organizations assess their vulnerability to various formats of phishing attacks and benchmark their security awareness levels against their peers, as well as Phish Alert email add-in button, which allows users to forward email threats to the security team for analysis in one click; security awareness training tools that help IT teams create and deploy security awareness programs; password tools to evaluate password-related risks within organizations; email security tools to assess email-related security threats, including spear phishing, domain spoof, or mail server malfunctions; and malware tools to test an organization's network against ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

