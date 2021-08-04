Douglas L. Kennedy Sells 5,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PGC opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGC shares. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

