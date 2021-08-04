Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Grows By 25.8%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 82,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.37. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

