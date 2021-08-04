Mark R. Harris Sells 4,939 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Truist lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 111,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

