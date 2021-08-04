Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. On average, analysts expect Asensus Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80. Asensus Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.52.

ASXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Asensus Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

