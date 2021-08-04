Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $27,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,414 shares in the company, valued at $474,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $494,583. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWPX opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $278.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

