Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Viasat were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,636,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 80.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 385.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 210,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after purchasing an additional 195,758 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.75, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

