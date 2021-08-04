CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $402,887.26 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 558,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,079,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $360,485.44.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.