CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $20,236,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $19,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after buying an additional 1,218,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 83.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 922,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.