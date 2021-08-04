Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for OneWater Marine Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for OneWater Marine in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

ONEW stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.24.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. General Equity Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $1,355,206.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,245 shares of company stock worth $1,896,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.