Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $290.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $235.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLOB. upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.55.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB opened at $238.43 on Tuesday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Globant by 41.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.