Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

PFHD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Professional from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Professional alerts:

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Professional has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $270.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities analysts expect that Professional will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $85,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Professional by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.