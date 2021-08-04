Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:EVG opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
