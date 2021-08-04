Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:EVG opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 66.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.