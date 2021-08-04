Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Expands By 25.0%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

