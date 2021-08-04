Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.66

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after buying an additional 559,947 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $276,186,000. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $197,719,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $170,032,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

