VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $22.73

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $22.03. VIZIO shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

