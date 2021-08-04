VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $22.73

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $22.03. VIZIO shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
