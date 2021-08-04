Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up to $67.78

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.78, but opened at $69.91. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 1,748 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 113,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

