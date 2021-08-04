Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 214,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 106,329 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.