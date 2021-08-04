Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $10.75

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.13. Cano Health shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 4,364 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

