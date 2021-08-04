Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $551,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $590,121.00.

Shares of FLWS opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.