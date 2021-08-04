Ann Lewnes Sells 1,164 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $621.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 6,365 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 42.5% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 16.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

