Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director John A. Carrig acquired 50,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.