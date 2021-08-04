Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rambus by 3,190.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.