Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROIC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

