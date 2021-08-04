Piper Sandler Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $351.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $351.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.75.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $299.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $7,421,378. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

