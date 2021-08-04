Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNSE. reduced their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of SNSE opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $227.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

