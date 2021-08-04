Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

