JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.80 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.88 ($6.92).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.05. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

